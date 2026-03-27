India Signs Rs 850 Crore Deal For Tunguska Missile System, P-8I Aircraft Inspection

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Friday signed contracts worth Rs 858 crore for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and the depot-level inspection of P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The agreements was signed at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, was signed with Russian company JSC Rosoboronexport in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The procurement of the cutting-edge missiles seeks to enhance India’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats including aircraft drones and cruise missiles.

According to a government press release, the agreement will also strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.

Meanwhile, the contract for the inspection of P-8I aircraft, valued at Rs 413 crore, was signed with Boeing India Defense Private, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing.

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This contract is set to ensure depot level maintenance of P8I fleet at in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, which is in line with the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India.

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