India Slams ‘Factually Incorrect’ Report Linking Indian Defence Firm to Russian Arms Trade

India has also criticized the media outlet for failing to verify facts, calling the report a political narrative. | Image: AP

New Delhi, India - India has hit back at a report in a US-based publication alleging that an Indian defence PSU sold imported equipment to a Russian arms agency supplier, calling the claims “factually incorrect and misleading.” Government sources on Monday accused the publication of twisting facts to fit a political narrative and dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing.

The report, which links an Indian company to the sale of restricted technology to Russia, was “overlooking India’s strict adherence to international trade regulations,” the sources said. “The Indian entity mentioned in the report has scrupulously followed all its international obligations on strategic trade controls and end-user commitments,” a senior official clarified.

India Says No Breach, Slams Report for Ignoring Regulations

The New York Times report claimed that between 2023 and 2024, a British aerospace manufacturer, H R Smith Group, shipped equipment to an Indian firm—one that the report described as Russia’s biggest trading partner in defence. The report alleged that days after receiving equipment from H R Smith, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) sold parts with identical product codes to a Russian buyer linked to Rosoboronexport.

However, even the report itself admitted that there was no direct proof that UK-made components ended up in Russian hands. “But they show that, in some instances, the Indian company received equipment from H R Smith and, within days, sent parts to Russia with the same identifying product codes,” the report noted.

Indian officials dismissed the suggestion of any wrongdoing, stating that the country’s legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade is “robust” and ensures strict compliance with global export control norms. “India has a well-established system of strategic trade controls and non-proliferation commitments that guide all commercial defence deals,” a source said. At a time of increasing global attention on arms trade due to geopolitical tensions, India’s forceful pushback signals its unwillingness to allow unverified narratives to dictate the story.

‘Do Your Homework,’ India Tells Global Media

The government also took issue with the way the report was framed, criticizing the New York Times for failing to conduct basic fact-checking. “We expect reputed media outlets to undertake due diligence before making such claims, which was clearly overlooked in this case,” the official added.

India, a member of key non-proliferation export control regimes like the Wassenaar Arrangement, Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), and the Australia Group, has repeatedly asserted that its defence exports are strictly regulated. Officials see the report as an attempt to cast doubt on India’s independent defence strategy at a time when the country is balancing its historic military ties with Russia while expanding partnerships with the West.

The allegations come at a time when India is walking a fine line between balancing its defense ties with Russia while expanding defense cooperation with Western powers. India’s response underscores its determination to protect its strategic autonomy, defend its international standing, and uphold its independent defense policy.

India’s defense strategy, built on a strong foundation of regulations and adherence to global non-proliferation frameworks, is likely to be tested further as international scrutiny over arms trade intensifies. With increasing global scrutiny on arms trade due to geopolitical tensions, India’s strong pushback signals its unwillingness to let unverified narratives dictate its defence policies. The message is clear—New Delhi won’t let political agendas dictate the story.