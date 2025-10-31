Updated 31 October 2025 at 04:47 IST
India Boosts Rafale's Aerial Combat Capabilities With Rs 1500 Crore Deal For Long-Range Meteor Missiles
India to acquire Meteor air-to-air missiles for Rafale jets, enhancing aerial combat capabilities with a range of up to 200 km.
New Delhi: To strengthen the aerial combat capabilities, the Indian government is set to acquire a substantial number of Meteor air-to-air missiles for its frontline Rafale fighter jet fleet. The proposed deal, valued at around Rs 1500 crore, is currently at an advanced stage in the Defence Ministry and is expected to be approved in a high-level meeting soon.
The Meteor missiles, manufactured by European firm MBDA, have a range of up to 200 km, making them a formidable asset for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Rafale combat aircraft fleet is the only one in the Indian Air Force capable of firing these European long-range missiles.
The development comes at a time when the world witnessed India's successful military operations against Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups earlier this year. During ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian fighter jets used long-range standoff weapons to strike enemy targets, while the Pakistan Air Force attempted to retaliate with air-to-air and surface-to-air weapons of Chinese origin but failed miserably.
The IAF has already ordered Meteor missiles along with the first batch of 36 Rafales acquired from France in 2016. These missiles will also be part of the 26 naval Rafales scheduled to arrive over the next few years.
India has also undertaken a major program to equip all its fleets with strong beyond-visual-range (BVR) capability. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will develop around 700 Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missiles, which will have a capability of hitting targets at over 200 km. These missiles will be equipped for the Su-30 and the LCA fleets.
The Rafale fleet will be equipped with the Meteor missiles and may receive an indigenous anti-radiation missile in the future. The crucial step is part of India's efforts to strengthen its air power and enhance its military capabilities.
The defence experts have stated that the proposed acquisition of Meteor missiles will be an important move towards enhancing India's aerial combat capabilities. The Meteor missile, with its long-range capabilities and advanced technology, will provide the Indian Air Force with a formidable edge in the skies.
Amidst efforts to modernise and strengthen the armed forces, the government's move is expected to play a crucial role in the country's defense strategy.
