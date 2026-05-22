India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-1 Short-Range Ballistic Missile from Chandipur, Weeks After MIRV Missile Trial Success

New Delhi: India on Friday carried out a successful test-launch of the Short Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-1’ from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur. The trial added to the country’s series of recent strategic demonstrations to boost the nation's missile forces. According to the Ministry of Defence, the launch was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the tri-services body responsible for managing India’s nuclear arsenal.

The defence officials stated that the exercise was intended to assess the system’s reliability in field conditions and ensure it meets the standards required by the armed forces.

According to the Defence Ministry, the test validated all operational and technical parameters set for the missile. The scientists and personnel monitoring the launch reported that the mission proceeded without any deviation from the planned profile.

Defence Ministry Confirms Successful Validation

A Defence Ministry release on Friday stated that the launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The statement emphasised that the Agni-1 continues to be a critical component of India’s credible minimum deterrence posture.

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The ministry also informed that the test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, which routinely undertakes such launches to re-certify systems and train personnel. The Agni-1 is a road-mobile, solid-fuelled missile with a range of around 700 km and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Recent MIRV Trial Shows Advanced Capability

The latest launch followed a massive test earlier this month, with the DRDO conducting the successful flight-trial of an Advanced Agni missile with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on May 8 this year.

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During the trial, the missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean region. The successful demonstration was a major technological leap for India's defence, showcasing the ability to strike several targets with a single launch.

The telemetry and tracking were carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations. These systems tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off to the impact of all payloads, giving the scientists a complete dataset to analyse performance. The flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial.

Now, after another successful trial, India once again showcased the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system. The development reinforced the country’s focus on enhancing second-strike capability and survivability of its strategic assets.

The missile is developed by DRDO laboratories with the support of industries across the country, reflecting the growing role of domestic manufacturing in defence technology. The collaboration spanned public and private sector firms that contribute components, software, and testing infrastructure.