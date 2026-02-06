India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-3 Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile With 3500 km Strike Range

New Delhi: India successfully test-fired the Agni-3 intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur on Friday. The launch, conducted under the guidance of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile system, reaffirming its reliability and readiness.

The Agni-3, a nuclear-capable missile with a strike range of around 3000 to 3500 km, enables India to cover strategic targets deep inside adversary territory. The successful test showcased India's growing capabilities in building advanced weapons to protect the nation and added to its growing list of validated strategic missile systems.

The defence officials hailed the success of the test. "The successful test is a testament to the country's continued focus on strengthening its strategic nuclear assets," said a senior defence official.

The Agni-3 is a two-stage system powered by solid fuel, ensuring stability and accuracy. After the first stage completes its burn, the second stage ignites to propel the missile further along its trajectory toward the intended target. The technology has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has been dedicatedly working to enhance India's defence capabilities.

According to defence experts, the test has sent a strong message to India's adversaries, particularly Pakistan and China, that the country is capable of defending itself against any threats. The Agni-3's range is capable of targeting major cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, while also covering Pakistan's entire territory.

Agni-3 Is Proven Pillar Of India's Deterrence Capability

The Agni-3 has been a part of India's arsenal for several years, with multiple successful tests conducted in the past. The latest test is another example of the country's efforts to enhance its nuclear deterrence capabilities. The missile's range and accuracy make it an effective tool for countering possible threats from neighbouring countries.

According to defence analysts, the Agni-3 is a crucial component of India's nuclear triad, which includes land-based missiles, air-based delivery systems, and sea-based assets. The successful test of the Agni-3 reinforces India's position as a major military power in the region.

DRDO's Role In India's Defence Modernisation

The DRDO has played a crucial role in the development of India's strategic missile systems, including the Agni-3. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the team involved in the successful test, saying, "This achievement underscores DRDO's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology and strengthens India's position as a global leader in advanced missile systems."