India Successfully Tests Akash-NG Missile System, Draws Global Attention

New Delhi: India has successfully conducted user evaluation trials of the Akash Next Generation (Akash-NG) air defence missile system on Tuesday. The success has added another feather to the country's indigenous defence capabilities. The trials, conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur, showcased the system's ability to intercept high-speed aerial targets at very low altitudes.

According to officials, the Akash-NG missile system is a state-of-the-art air defence system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The system is designed to engage multiple targets simultaneously, with a range of up to 30 km and an altitude of 18 km.

With the successful trials, the induction of the Akash-NG system into the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army has inched closer, further strengthening India's air defence capabilities.

The Akash-NG missile system has generated massive global interest, with several countries expressing interest in acquiring the system. India has already exported the system to countries like Vietnam and Armenia, and is exploring further export opportunities.

Features Of Akash-NG Missile System

The Akash-NG missile system consists of several advanced features, including an indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, dual-pulse solid rocket motor, and fully homegrown radars and Command, Control, and Communication (C2) systems. These features enable the system to detect and engage high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets with high precision.

