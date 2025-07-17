India Achieves Success In Prithvi-II, Agni-1 And Akash Prime Missile Tests

New Delhi: India has successfully test-fired two of its most potent missiles, the Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II and Agni-1, from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur. The tests, conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, validated all operational and technical parameters of the missiles, marking a major milestone in India's defence capabilities. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed India's achievement, calling it a proud moment.

According to information, the Prithvi-II missile, with a strike range of 250-350 km, is capable of carrying 500-1000 kg of warheads and features an advanced inertial guidance system with a manoeuvring trajectory to hit its targets. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP), Prithvi-II is a strong example of India's growing expertise in missile technology.

The Defence officials stated that the Agni-1 missile, with a range of 700-1200 km, is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that has been inducted into the Indian Army. Its successful test-firing of missiles demonstrated India's ability to deter threats and maintain strategic stability in the region.

Proud Moment For India, Says Kiren Rijiju

In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said, “Successful test-firing of Short-Range Ballistic Missile - Prithvi-II and Agni-1 - was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha today. All operational and technical parameters have been validated. The launches were conducted under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command.”

Following the successful test, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the successful testing of the Akash Prime, an upgraded variant of the Akash Weapon System. The minister stated that the surface-to-air missile has achieved great success, operating at altitudes above 4500 metres with the latest upgrades, including an indigenously developed RF seeker. The Akash Prime is a major addition to India's air defence capabilities, providing a strong shield against aerial threats.

Rijiju, in his post on X, said, “Proud moment for India! Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of the Akash Weapon System, achieved great success. The weapon system will operate in altitudes above 4,500 meters and has the latest upgrades, including an indigenously developed RF seeker.”

Boost To India's Missile Program

India's missile program has been a symbol of national pride, showcasing the country's scientific and technological prowess. The successful test-firings of Prithvi-II, Agni-1, and Akash Prime demonstrated India's commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities.

According to officials, the tests were conducted with precision and accuracy, reflecting the expertise and professionalism of India's scientific community and armed forces. These achievements underscore India's growing stature as a major defence player in the region and its ability to develop and deploy cutting-edge military technologies.

The officials added that the successful test-firings of Prithvi-II and Agni-1 will enhance India's strategic deterrence capabilities, providing a credible response to potential threats. These missiles, developed by the DRDO, have been designed to meet the country's defence needs and provide a robust deterrent against adversaries.