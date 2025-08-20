India-US Officials Discuss Key Issues Of Defence Procurement, Reaffirm Commitment To Partnership

New Delhi: Indian and American defence officials held a meeting here in the national capital on Tuesday, where they discussed key issues of defence procurement and affirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-US defence partnership, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence (South & Southeast Asia), US DoD Dr Andrew Byers today met Joint Secretary (Maritime & Systems Acquisition) Shri Dinesh Kumar. They discussed key issues of defence procurement & reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership".

On August 14, during a weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke about the issue of India-US defence partnership. He told the press, “The India-U.S. defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. This robust cooperation has strengthened across several domains. We are expecting a U.S. Defence Policy Team to be in Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise - 'Yudh Abhyas' is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska. Both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of this month. As far as the question of defence acquisition is concerned, the procurement process continues as per established procedures.”

Previously, in July, the top defence officials from India and the United States held key bilateral talks during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, where they explored ways to deepen strategic military cooperation, regional security coordination, and operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific.