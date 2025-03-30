Indian Air Force to Participate in Prestigious Wargame Exercise INIOCHOS-25 in Greece

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to showcase its might on the global stage by participating in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, a prestigious multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. Scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 11, 2025, the exercise will be conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece.

"The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges," the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.

IAF's Advanced Fleet

The IAF contingent will feature its formidable Su-30 MKI fighters, known for their versatility and combat capabilities. Supporting these fighters will be the IL-78 mid-air refuelers and C-17 transport aircraft, which serve as vital combat enablers. This deployment reflects the IAF's operational readiness and its ability to integrate seamlessly into complex multinational missions.

Exercise INIOCHOS-25

Exercise INIOCHOS is a biennial event that brings together air forces from around the world to enhance tactical skills, exchange operational expertise, and foster stronger military relationships. The exercise simulates modern air warfare scenarios, testing participants' abilities in multi-dimensional operations. This year's iteration will see the participation of air and surface assets from 15 nations, making it a key platform for global defense collaboration.

India Air Force

What IAF's Participation Means?