Published 13:16 IST, August 15th 2024

A Day in the Life of ITBP Himveers Deployed at LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh

Mastery of GPS technology is particularly emphasized in high-altitude areas like Chushul, where traditional navigation methods are often unreliable.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
ITBP
The ITBP’s role extends across the 3,488-kilometer India-China border, with posts located at altitudes as high as 18,900 feet. | Image: Republic
