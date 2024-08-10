Published 16:32 IST, August 10th 2024
BSF’s Strategic Operations at LoC in Protecting India’s Western Boundary with Pakistan
The Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, particularly in Jaisalmer, spans over 1,000 kilometers of challenging desert terrain.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Somya Jaiswal
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The BSF's role transcends mere border guarding; it’s about upholding the sovereignty and integrity of India. | Image: Republic
