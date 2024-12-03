Defense Acquisition Council Greenlights Rs. 21,772 Crores in Key Defense Procurement Proposals

These will play a pivotal role in Low-Intensity Maritime Operations, surveillance, and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions, especially around India’s island territories. | Image: Indian Navy

New Delhi, India -The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several significant procurement initiatives, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and Coast Guard. These approvals reflect India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its maritime and aerial defence capabilities.

The DAC approved the acquisition of 31 NWJFACs for the Indian Navy. These high-speed crafts are designed for Low-Intensity Maritime Operations, surveillance, coastal patrol, and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. Key roles also include supporting anti-piracy missions, particularly around India's strategic island territories.

120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1)

The DAC has also greenlit the procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Crafts, capable of escorting High Value Units like aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines. These crafts will significantly bolster India's coastal defence framework, enabling swift responses to potential maritime threats.

Electronic Warfare Suite for Su-30 MKI Aircraft

In a significant upgrade to the Indian Air Force, the DAC has approved the procurement of an Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) for Su-30 MKI fighter jets. This advanced system includes External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods and a Next Generation Radar Warning Receiver. The EWS will enhance the Su-30 MKI’s survivability against enemy radar systems and provide robust protection during missions against targets shielded by air defence networks.

Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard will receive six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to improve coastal security and surveillance. These helicopters, designed for maritime operations, will bolster the Coast Guard's ability to monitor and respond to threats in coastal waters.

The DAC has also approved the overhaul of critical defence assets, including T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft. This will extend the service life of these assets and ensure their combat readiness.

About NWJFACs: Car Nicobar Class Overview

The Car Nicobar class, designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), serves as the backbone of India's offshore patrol fleet. These water jet-propelled vessels can reach speeds of up to 35 knots (65 km/h), outperforming similar patrol vessels, such as the United States Coast Guard's Sentinel-class cutters. With a mission endurance of 2,000 nautical miles, they are cost-effective platforms for patrol, anti-piracy, and rescue operations.

In 2023, INS Tarmugli, one of the vessels from this class, was gifted to the Maldivian Coast Guard, showcasing India's commitment to regional maritime collaboration.