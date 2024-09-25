Published 17:58 IST, September 25th 2024
DRDO and IIT Delhi Develop 'ABHED' Bulletproof Jackets, Revolutionizing Soldier Protection
The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with IIT Delhi, has developed the 'ABHED' (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat).
The ABHED jacket signifies a major step towards equipping Indian soldiers with state-of-the-art protective gear while boosting India's indigenous defence capabilities. | Image: Republic/PIB
