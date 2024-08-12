sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 13:22 IST, August 15th 2024

Exclusive: Inside ITBP's High-Altitude Operations and Essential Equipment Along the LAC

At an altitude of over 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, the ITBP's 25th Battalion Headquarters in Tezu plays a crucial role in securing the LAC.

Reported by: Kishalay Mukherjee
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ITBP
The ITBP personnel are equipped with advanced gear including GPS devices, night vision cameras, ice axes, and a range of firearms | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:22 IST, August 15th 2024