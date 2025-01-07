Goa Shipyard Launches Amulya and Akshay Fast Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Security

Goa, India – In a significant milestone for India’s defence sector, two indigenously designed and constructed Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs)—Amulya and Akshay—were launched by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on January 5, 2025. The event, which marks a key step in the country’s ongoing push towards self-reliance in defence production, was graced by Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), in the coastal city of Goa.

The launch of these two vessels, which are the third and fourth in a series of eight FPVs under construction at GSL, highlights the shipyard’s growing importance in the national push for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector. The project is part of a larger effort to modernise and strengthen India’s maritime security capabilities.

A Showcase of Indigenous Innovation

Addressing the gathering, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar praised the enduring partnership between the Indian Coast Guard and GSL, stressing that the launch epitomises the resilience and ingenuity of India’s shipbuilding industry. "The indigenous content of these vessels is a proud reflection of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative," he said. Kumar further commended the collaboration between Indian industry and GSL, which has helped to ensure that the Coast Guard’s shipbuilding needs are met through indigenous efforts, in line with the government’s vision.

He also acknowledged the GSL workforce for their dedication to meeting the challenges posed by such an ambitious project. "This milestone reaffirms the commitment of GSL in providing world-class vessels for the ICG," he added.

GSL’s Growth Trajectory and Economic Impact

During the event, Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Goa Shipyard Limited, shared insights into the shipyard’s impressive growth trajectory. "In the past year, GSL has seen a remarkable 100% increase in its Gross Revenue, crossing the Rs 2,000 crore mark," Upadhyay said. He also highlighted how GSL’s modernisation initiatives, including the adoption of state-of-the-art shipbuilding technologies, have been pivotal in the successful delivery of these FPVs.

Durgabai Deshmukh, the second vessel of the Waterjet class of FPVs, built by Goa shipyard Ltd. | Indian Coast Guard

This project, with over 60% indigenous content, contributes significantly to the local economy, supporting employment and growth within the ecosystem of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industries that support GSL. The shipyard’s ongoing modernisation also reflects India’s broader push for innovation in defence manufacturing.

Key Features and Operational Role of the FPVs

The two new FPVs, which are 52 meters in length and have a displacement of 320 tonnes, are designed to meet the specific operational needs of the Indian Coast Guard. Their primary roles include fisheries protection, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, and search and rescue operations. These vessels are expected to enhance the ICG’s ability to protect offshore assets and safeguard India’s vast island territories.

Notably, the vessels feature a controllable pitch propeller—a first for any Fast Patrol Vessel built in India—demonstrating GSL's cutting-edge technological capabilities. Additionally, for the first time in GSL’s history, these vessels were launched simultaneously using the shipyard’s state-of-the-art ship-lift system, a transformative development that showcases GSL's modernisation efforts.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Security

The Amulya and Akshay FPVs are part of a broader contract concluded in March 2022, worth Rs 473 crore. These vessels, along with the earlier launched Adamya and Akshar, represent a key component in the Indian Coast Guard’s strategy to bolster maritime security across India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and coastal regions.

India's commitment to strengthening its maritime capabilities is evident in the ongoing construction of these advanced vessels, which will serve as the backbone of ICG’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of India’s maritime borders. The vessels will also play an essential role in supporting the broader objectives of regional maritime security and safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

A Symbol of India’s Commitment to Self-Reliance

The launch of Amulya and Akshay signifies a pivotal moment for India’s defence manufacturing sector, as it continues to enhance its indigenous capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports. The success of this project is not only a testament to Goa Shipyard Limited’s technological expertise but also a reflection of India’s growing prominence as a global defence manufacturing hub.