He Took the Bullet, She Took the Baton: Naik Deepak Nainwal and Lt Jyoti Nainwal’s Legacy in the Indian Army

Kashmir, India — A small Himalayan hamlet etched its name in the annals of Indian military history through the sacrifice of one of its own. Naik Deepak Nainwal, son of Shri Chakradhar Nainwal and Smt Parvati Devi, embodied quiet resolve and extraordinary bravery from the very outset of his service. Born in the scenic but tough terrain of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Deepak took the call to uniform after finishing his education and joined the 1 Mahar Regiment—a battle-hardened infantry unit renowned for producing men who never flinch in the face of fire.

Over the years, Deepak evolved into a seasoned soldier, serving the tricolour with pride. A few years into his career, he married Ms. Jyoti, and together they had two children—Lavanya and Reyansh. In time, he was deputed to serve with the 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a highly active counter-insurgency battalion stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. The deployment would take him to the heart of the Valley’s most volatile districts—none more so than Kulgam.

Shot In The Spine During A Fierce Kulgam Gunfight

On the night of April 10, 2018, acting on credible human intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army’s 1 RR, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the CRPF launched a high-stakes counter-terror operation in Khudwani village of Kulgam district. The target: militants holed up inside a house in Wani Mohalla. The team moved in around 11:30 p.m. and cordoned off the area, expecting to flush the terrorists out quickly.

What followed was a brutal 12-hour firefight that extended well into the morning of April 11. In the thick of this engagement was Naik Deepak Nainwal, leading from the front under relentless fire. Tragically, during the intense exchange, he was struck by enemy bullets in the spine and critically injured. He was airlifted to Delhi’s Army Research and Referral Hospital, then shifted to Pune for specialised care. After battling grievous injuries for over a month, he succumbed on May 20, 2018. He was 35.

Naik Nainwal was posthumously remembered as a fearless warrior, his actions upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army. But his story didn’t end with his passing. It transitioned into a legacy—one that his wife, Jyoti Nainwal, would choose to carry forward.

How Jyoti Kept His Promise Alive—and Passed Out As An Indian Army Officer

After Deepak's martyrdom, Jyoti—a homemaker then—made a life-altering decision. Not content with letting her husband’s sacrifice fade into memory, she decided to wear the same olive green. Her determination saw her through years of preparation, and in November 2021, she was commissioned as a Lieutenant from the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. The image of her saluting in uniform—her children looking on—captured the imagination of a nation.

Lt. Jyoti now serves in the same organisation where her husband gave his life. Her journey from a grieving widow to a serving officer has turned her into a national symbol of resilience. Speaking to the media during her commissioning, she remarked, “He kept his promise. He always said, ‘You can do anything.’ This was my tribute to him.”

Naik Deepak Nainwal is survived not only by his wife—now Lieutenant Jyoti Nainwal—but also by his daughter Lavanya, son Reyansh, his parents, his sister Poonam, and his brother Pradeep. Each of them continues to hold his memory high, knowing that his sacrifice was not in vain. In an age of fleeting headlines, stories like that of Naik Deepak Nainwal and Lt. Jyoti stand as timeless reminders that courage often wears a quiet face—and sometimes, it comes dressed in the uniform of both husband and wife.