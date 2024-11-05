sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:21 IST, November 5th 2024

How Brother of Kashmir’s First Suicide Bomber Hosted Top Lashkar Operative in Srinagar

In a disturbing echo of past insurgencies, Srinagar has once again witnessed a spike in terrorist activities tied to Pakistan-based groups.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Kashmir Encounter
While Pakistan’s public stance suggests a push for regional stability, recent infiltration attempts and high-level violence indicate otherwise. | Image: Republic/ADGPI/AP
