How Eastern Command’s Agnirath Brigade Employed Drone Warfare During Exercise Poorvi Prahar

The highlight of the event was the extensive use of indigenously assembled drones, which demonstrated capabilities such as kamikaze strikes, swarm synchronization, and precision payload drops. | Image: Eastern Command Indian Army

Kolkata, India - Taking forward the Indian Army's drive for Atmanirbharta and tech innovation, the Eastern Command’s Agnirath Brigade stole the spotlight during Exercise Poorvi Prahar. With indigenously assembled drones at the forefront, the brigade demonstrated what modern warfare looks like when precision meets cutting-edge technology.

From kamikaze strikes on moving targets to synchronized swarm operations and payload drops, the drones pulled off missions that were as daring as they were effective. The message was clear: the Indian Army is ready to dominate the battlefield with homegrown tech.

A New Era in Training and Tactics

The Agnirath Brigade is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Earlier this year, it created a dedicated training area for FPV (First Person View) and kamikaze drones—a game-changer for countering aerial and ground threats. This so-called "Small Drones’ Nursery" isn’t just about training; it’s about rewriting the rulebook for drone warfare.

With scenarios that mimic jungle skirmishes, mountain strikes, and high-altitude combat, the training is as realistic as it gets. The best part? Every drone in this exercise was made in India. It’s a proud moment for Make in India and a step forward in achieving self-reliance in defence tech.

Drones in Action: More Than Just Gadgets

The Indian Army isn’t stopping here. Over the past few months, it’s been ramping up its drone game with initiatives like:

HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2: This September event in Ladakh tested drone solutions for high-altitude warfare.

Eastern Command: Why It Matters

At the helm of these innovations is the Eastern Command, headquartered in Kolkata. With a vast Area of Responsibility spanning states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, and guarding borders with countries like China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, the command is no stranger to challenges.

Now, with over 200,000 personnel and a growing focus on tech-driven warfare, the Eastern Command is stepping up to tackle both conventional and unconventional threats. And with indigenous drones now part of its arsenal, it’s ready to meet these challenges head-on.

The exercise isn’t just about military drills. It’s about sending a message—to adversaries and allies alike. The Indian Army’s shift toward indigenous solutions and cutting-edge tech signals a new chapter in its journey.