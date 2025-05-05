How INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant Are Anchoring India’s Naval Posture After Pahalgam Carnage

These actions send a calculated message—India is ready to respond robustly if provoked, but it will do so with calibrated restraint and overwhelming capability. | Image: Indian Navy

New Delhi, India – India’s strategic calculus has rapidly shifted since the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that left 26 civilians dead and dozens wounded. The attack traced back to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s cross-border infrastructure. As retaliation options are weighed, India’s naval doctrine is being brought into sharp focus, with its two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, assuming pivotal roles.

The deployment of these carriers in the Arabian Sea is not just symbolic. It underscores a calibrated build-up intended to project deterrence and readiness. Alongside diplomatic moves such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of land crossings, this maritime posture ensures India’s options remain open without immediate escalation.

Naval Presence Shores Up India’s Strategic Depth in The Arabian Sea and Beyond

Together, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya represent the sharpest edge of India’s sea-based military capability. Vikramaditya, a refitted Kiev-class carrier of Soviet lineage, carries up to 36 aircraft, including MiG-29Ks and Kamov helicopters. It can move at 30 knots and create a surveillance bubble of over 500 km.

Vikrant, commissioned in 2022, is India’s first indigenously built carrier, with a complement of 30 aircraft and a displacement of 40,000 tons. Fully operational by late 2023, Vikrant’s combat integration allows the Navy to field two carrier battle groups (CBGs) simultaneously, a first in India’s maritime history.

Exercise Milan and Missile Tests Post-Pahalgam Point to Enhanced Readiness and Intent

This dual capability came into practical use during Exercise Milan 2024, where both carriers participated alongside multinational forces. In February-March 2024, they conducted joint operations along the Indian coastline with destroyer and submarine escorts.

Following the Pahalgam carnage, the Indian Navy conducted test missile strikes on April 27, 2025, in what officials described as a “signal of maritime readiness.” While the carriers were not directly named, their operational footprint in recent months has placed them squarely in the strategic theatre, deterring hostile moves and allowing pressure without engagement.

India’s Maritime Edge Offers Power Projection and Multi-Domain Flexibility

These deployments afford India key advantages. First is power projection—aircraft carriers act as floating bases, enabling air dominance far from home shores. Both Vikrant and Vikramaditya allow for rapid, sustained presence near chokepoints like Gwadar or the Strait of Hormuz, vital to Pakistan’s trade and oil lifelines.

Second, deterrence—Pakistan’s navy lacks comparable assets. While it fields submarines and missile boats, it does not possess a carrier, leaving it vulnerable to India’s sea-based airstrikes or blockades. The asymmetry ensures that Pakistan remains constrained in the maritime dimension.

Third, strategic flexibility—India can now hold a carrier on Pakistan’s western seaboard while redeploying the other to the Bay of Bengal or the Andaman Sea, ensuring preparedness across both immediate and extended theatres.

As Land Tensions Simmer, Maritime Dominance Offers India Leverage Without Overt Escalation

In the post-Pahalgam scenario, the carriers serve not only a tactical but also a psychological purpose. Their visible presence signals to adversaries and allies alike that India is willing to escalate if provoked—yet not eager to act recklessly.

The use of naval dominance to project strength without triggering direct conflict demonstrates a measured response. It allows India to leverage economic chokepoints and surveillance capabilities while maintaining international credibility. As Pakistan’s economy reels under inflation and diplomatic isolation, India’s maritime assertiveness may prove decisive. With carrier groups now established in forward positions, India’s message is unambiguous: the seas will not remain neutral ground should Pakistan fail to rein in its proxies. The war may be undeclared, but the waters are already contested.