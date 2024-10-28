Published 18:13 IST, October 28th 2024
ICG Launches Indigenous Fast Patrol Vessels ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar’ to Boost Maritime Security
In a significant advancement for India's maritime capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar'.
- Defence
- 3 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The Indian Coast Guard launched two Fast Patrol Vessels, ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar,’ enhancing maritime security. | Image: Ministry of Defence
