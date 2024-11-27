In a First, NSG to Permanently Station Specialized Unit in Jammu and Kashmir with JKP SoG

This marks the first permanent presence of the elite force in Jammu and Kashmir, signifying the government’s commitment to proactive security measures. | Image: Republic/NSG/JKP

Jammu, India - In a decisive move aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the permanent deployment of a specialized unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Jammu. This landmark initiative signals the government’s commitment to ensuring swift and effective responses to terror threats, particularly in the wake of escalating attacks in the Jammu region.

The NSG, colloquially known as the “Black Cats,” is renowned for its expertise in counter-terrorism and rapid response operations. The unit stationed in Jammu will work in close collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) to undertake high-stakes anti-terror missions.

Strengthened Security Framework

Officials confirmed that the NSG had completed a comprehensive audit of vital installations in Jammu, ensuring a robust security network to protect strategic assets. This marks the first permanent presence of the elite force in Jammu and Kashmir since the onset of terrorism in the region, underscoring the government’s resolve to counteract the evolving threat landscape.

The decision to station the NSG permanently in Jammu reflects a shift in strategy, focusing on proactive deterrence rather than reactive measures. The unit’s deployment is expected to enhance the synergy between central and state forces, facilitating precision-led operations against terrorist elements.

The Role of the NSG in Counter-Terrorism

Established in 1984 under the National Security Guard Act, the NSG operates as a specialized federal contingency force under the MHA. Originally formed in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, its primary mandate includes counter-terrorism, anti-hijacking, and hostage rescue operations. NSG personnel are drawn from both the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), ensuring a blend of combat expertise and operational versatility.

The NSG’s operational structure includes:

Special Action Groups (SAG): The 51 SAG handles counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, while the 52 SAG specializes in anti-hijacking scenarios.

The 51 SAG handles counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, while the 52 SAG specializes in anti-hijacking scenarios. Special Ranger Groups (SRG): Primarily tasked with logistics and support, SRG units have evolved to undertake combat roles in high-risk situations.

NSG-SOG Synergy in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has been at the forefront of counter-terrorism efforts in the region, with its 2,300-strong force conducting numerous high-risk operations. Known for its quick response capabilities, the SOG’s expertise in handling hostage crises, insurgency, and crowd control will complement the NSG’s specialized skills, creating a formidable counter-terror framework.

SOG personnel, drawn from various ethnic groups across Jammu and Kashmir, bring a deep understanding of the region’s operational complexities. Their experience in executing cordon-and-search operations (CASO) and neutralizing militant threats has been instrumental in maintaining relative stability.

A Strategic Deployment Amid Rising Challenges

The deployment comes amidst an uptick in terror activities in the Jammu region. With cross-border infiltration and local recruitment by militant groups on the rise, the government’s decision to station the NSG permanently is both timely and strategic.

The NSG’s ability to respond within minutes of an attack is expected to significantly reduce the operational lag, bolstering the region’s overall security apparatus. Additionally, the NSG’s expertise in post-blast investigations and electronic warfare will prove invaluable in mitigating emerging threats.

Supporting Local Forces in Critical Operations

This is not the NSG’s first involvement in Jammu and Kashmir. A small contingent has been active since 2018, supporting local forces in critical operations. However, its permanent stationing marks a new chapter in counter-terrorism efforts, indicating a long-term commitment to stabilizing the region.

The move aligns with broader national security objectives, ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir remains resilient against the evolving tactics of terrorist groups. With the NSG and SOG working in tandem, the region is poised to witness a significant reduction in terror-related incidents, providing a safer environment for its citizens.