India Arms Philippines with 2nd BrahMos Battery to Checkmate China in Maritime Flashpoints

The coordinated deployments by India, the U.S., and the Philippines reflect a strengthening regional A2/AD architecture designed to push back against China’s assertive posture in the Indo-Pacific. | Image: Ministry of Defence

New Delhi, India - India has successfully delivered the second battery of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system to the Philippines, reinforcing Manila’s coastal defence as tensions simmer in the South China Sea. The shipment marks a follow-up to the $374.96 million deal signed in January 2022, India’s first major defence export of a strategic missile system. The BrahMos system is part of the Philippines' urgent push to modernise its deterrence capabilities amid aggressive Chinese maritime activities near its western seaboard.

Unlike the first battery delivered by air in April 2024, the second shipment was transported by sea, highlighting India’s flexible logistics approach for strategic deliveries. “The second battery of the missile has been sent in a ship this time,” a senior defence source confirmed. This shift also suggests improved coordination for heavy-lift export operations from Indian defence public sector undertakings.

Manila’s Deterrent Grows Stronger With New Missile Battery

The BrahMos missile is capable of flying at nearly three times the speed of sound (Mach 2.8) and striking targets as far as 290 kilometres away. Designed for coastal launch against enemy vessels, the system gives Manila a credible strike capability that can counter Chinese grey-zone tactics and naval incursions in the West Philippine Sea. The missile’s shore-based platform fits seamlessly with the Philippines' geography—giving it a fixed but forward posture in areas frequently contested by Beijing.

The Philippine Navy received extensive training on the system in 2023, with 21 personnel undergoing operations and logistics familiarisation in India. This training ensures Manila’s forces are not only missile-equipped but also technically ready to operate and maintain the batteries without external dependence. It reflects a shift from being purely a consumer of defence systems to a capable regional operator of modern precision weaponry.

India-Philippines Missile Cooperation Draws Indo-Pacific's Attention

This latest delivery further embeds India’s role as a rising defence exporter and a strategic enabler in Southeast Asia. It also demonstrates the growing trust between Manila and New Delhi, two nations increasingly wary of China’s attempts to dominate the Indo-Pacific maritime commons. For the Philippines, the BrahMos isn’t just a missile—it’s a signal to Beijing that Manila now has the means to hit back if provoked.

In parallel, the United States has accelerated military deployments to the Philippines. In April 2024, Washington sent a Typhon missile system to Northern Luzon. A second Typhon is reportedly on the way. The Marine Corps is also expected to station anti-ship missiles near the Luzon Strait during Balikatan 2025. These developments form a three-tiered missile shield: U.S. firepower, Indian-made strike capabilities, and Filipino operational control.

Manila’s Maritime Defences Get Sharper

The coordinated missile deployments, both indigenous and allied, underscore a growing anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) architecture taking shape in the region. BrahMos batteries give the Philippines an asymmetric advantage—fast, precise, and hard to intercept—that complements U.S. long-range fires. Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla of the AFP said: “The more assets we have, the more that we are able to train more personnel,” reinforcing that these deliveries aren't just symbolic—they’re operational game-changers.

India’s BrahMos project began as a joint venture with Russia but is now 83% indigenised, fitting perfectly with the Modi government’s “Make in India, Make for the World” doctrine. Export interest is growing—Indonesia has already floated a $450 million proposal, and Thailand is in talks. For India, the Philippines deal isn’t just about revenue—it’s about rewriting the rules of regional defence cooperation in a contested Indo-Pacific.