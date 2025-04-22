Indian Air Force Deploys Mig-29, Jaguar Jets To Uae For High-stakes Desert Flag-10 Combat Exercise

The inclusion of legacy platforms like Jaguars and MiG-29s reflects India's readiness to support coalition efforts with combat-proven assets. | Image: IAF

New Delhi, India - A contingent of the Indian Air Force has touched down at the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to participate in the 10th edition of Exercise Desert Flag, a high-octane multinational air combat drill scheduled from April 21 to May 8, 2025. The IAF has deployed MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, reflecting both its aerial combat versatility and its focus on strengthening global interoperability. Hosted annually by the UAE Air Force, Desert Flag draws participation from top-tier air forces including those of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

Also present this year are contingents from Australia, Bahrain, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—making this edition one of the most diplomatically diverse. The exercise simulates a range of multi-force, high-threat air war scenarios. From dogfights to multi-domain air campaign rehearsals, it offers a vital proving ground for refining air tactics, integrating technologies, and enhancing coalition planning.

India Eyes Stronger UAE Defence Ties And Strategic Depth In The Persian Gulf Through Air Drills

For the IAF, Desert Flag-10 is more than an aerial war game—it’s a calculated projection of influence. It reinforces India’s strategic presence in the Persian Gulf, a region vital to its energy lifelines and maritime security calculus. Since its inaugural participation in 2021, the IAF’s involvement has grown in profile, mirroring New Delhi’s intent to build sustainable military linkages with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. The UAE, already a strategic partner, is central to this equation.

The inclusion of MiG-29s and Jaguars signals India’s readiness to contribute capable platforms to coalition operations. While not fifth-generation jets, both aircraft remain formidable in multi-role missions and are proven assets in hostile terrain. Their deployment indicates not just technical readiness, but diplomatic resolve to stand alongside global and regional players in shared security environments.

Desert Flag Becomes A Key Platform To Refine Joint Tactics And Counter China's Gulf Presence

Desert Flag has emerged as a platform to integrate next-gen technologies, particularly unmanned aerial systems and network-centric operations. For India, engaging in these complex environments offers a preview of tomorrow’s air battlespace. Exposure to NATO-compatible frameworks and joint air command structures helps shape the IAF’s doctrine for future coalition warfare.

India’s presence also serves as a subtle but clear counter-narrative to China’s strategic inroads in the Gulf. From ports in Gwadar to drone diplomacy with Iran, Beijing is crafting its own Middle East playbook. New Delhi’s participation in high-visibility exercises like Desert Flag signals that it too is a stakeholder in Gulf security architecture. It’s a reminder that the Indo-Pacific’s western flank matters just as much as the eastern one.

Tactical Readiness Meets Diplomatic Outreach In India’s Evolving Gulf Engagement Strategy

India’s cooperation with France and the US at Desert Flag complements ongoing defence deals, including the recent procurement of Rafale fighters and advanced surveillance platforms. The synergy goes beyond hardware—these engagements shape trust, readiness, and familiarity between air forces that may one day operate together in crisis scenarios.

Furthermore, India’s presence in UAE drills aligns with its broader diplomatic initiatives like the I2U2 and its outreach to Gulf nations during regional tensions. The IAF’s participation in Desert Flag not only boosts its pilots’ combat training but also builds political capital in a region that’s increasingly a fulcrum of global power shifts.