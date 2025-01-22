New Delhi, India - In a significant demonstration of maritime cooperation, the Indian Navy actively participated in the sea phase of Exercise La Perouse 2025 from January 17 to 20, alongside the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), Royal Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy units, reinforcing joint operational capabilities and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile destroyer, INS Mumbai, and the advanced P8I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft took part in the high-profile drills, aimed at strengthening maritime security, building trust, and enhancing coordination among participating navies. The Indian Navy spokesperson, in an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the importance of the exercise in bolstering regional cooperation:

"Strengthening maritime bonds across the Indo-Pacific. Enhancing interoperability, building trust and honing our skills together to ensure maritime security. Indian Navy's Indigenous Destroyer INS Mumbai and long-range maritime surveillance P8I aircraft participated in the sea phase of Ex LA PEROUSE 17-20 Jan 25 with the French-CSG, Royal Navy & Royal Canadian Navy Units."

A Multinational Effort for Maritime Stability

Exercise La Perouse 2025 witnessed the participation of major naval forces, including those from India, France, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, and Canada. The drills were conducted in strategically significant waters near the Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok straits, vital maritime routes connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by the flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, spearheaded the exercise as part of Mission Clemenceau 25, a broader initiative to project French naval presence in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen ties with regional partners.

Complex Naval Drills and Interoperability

The exercise encompassed a diverse range of operations, testing the readiness and coordination of the multinational forces across multiple warfare domains. These included:

Air Defence Drills : Coordinated responses to simulated aerial threats, testing the integration of air defence assets.

: Coordinated responses to simulated aerial threats, testing the integration of air defence assets. Surface Shoots : Live-fire exercises to validate the accuracy and readiness of naval weaponry.

: Live-fire exercises to validate the accuracy and readiness of naval weaponry. Boarding Operations : Simulation of maritime interdiction operations to enhance anti-piracy and counter-terrorism tactics.

: Simulation of maritime interdiction operations to enhance anti-piracy and counter-terrorism tactics. Cross-Deck Landings : Exchange of aircraft between different naval platforms, demonstrating interoperability in aviation operations.

: Exchange of aircraft between different naval platforms, demonstrating interoperability in aviation operations. Tactical Manoeuvres: High-speed coordinated formations to enhance seamanship and tactical coordination.

In a statement, the Indian Navy emphasized the significance of such exercises in reinforcing shared security goals:

"The multinational exercise La Perouse witnessed a wide range of exercises across domains such as air defence drills, surface shoots, boarding operations, cross-deck landings, and tactical manoeuvres, highlighting coordination and our collective commitment to strengthen maritime security."

India's Strategic Vision for Indo-Pacific Security

The Indian Ministry of Defence underscored the significance of India's participation in Exercise La Perouse 2025 as a reflection of its strategic vision, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which aims to foster greater maritime cooperation and regional stability. According to the official press release:

"This visit is in consonance with India's vision of SAGAR to enhance maritime cooperation and collaboration for a safer and secure Indo-Pacific region."

India's proactive engagement in multinational maritime exercises underscores its commitment to a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation, and regional security, especially in light of growing geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Significance of Indian Participation

The participation of INS Mumbai, a frontline warship equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensors, and the P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, known for its superior reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, highlights India's growing maritime prowess and operational readiness.