Published 18:00 IST, November 4th 2024

India to Construct Six Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarines Amid Rising Maritime Challenges

The Indian government has approved an investment of ₹400 billion (approximately US$4.8 billion) for the construction of the first two SSNs.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Indian Navy Sub
Having recently commissioned INS Arighaat, India's 2nd SSBN, which is expected to strengthen India’s nuclear triad. | Image: Republic/Indian Navy
17:52 IST, November 4th 2024