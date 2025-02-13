Indian Army Hits Back After Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan, as Nation Pays Tribute to Braveheart Captain Karamjit

The escalation signals Pakistan’s renewed attempts to push terrorists into India, using ceasefire violations as cover. | Image: Republic

Poonch, J&K - Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) escalated on Wednesday as Pakistani troops launched an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Tarkundi area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded with a fierce retaliation, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy.

According to officials, Pakistani forces opened fire without provocation at forward Indian positions in the Krishna Ghati sector, drawing a swift and powerful response. While the exact number of enemy casualties remains unclear, sources confirmed that the damage on the Pakistani side was significant. "The Indian Army retaliated strongly, ensuring that the enemy paid a heavy price for their aggression," an official said.

This ceasefire violation follows a tragic incident on Tuesday, February 11, when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast along the LoC in the Akhnoor sector claimed the lives of two Indian soldiers, including Captain Karamjit Singh. Security analysts believe the attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists, further raising concerns about increasing hostilities along the border.

While cross-border firing incidents have been rare since the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement of February 25, 2021, recent escalations suggest a renewed Pakistani attempt to stoke tensions in the region.

Hazaribagh Pays Tribute as Captain Karamjit Singh is Laid to Rest

The town of Hazaribagh witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of grief and pride on Thursday as thousands gathered to bid farewell to Captain Karamjit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Draped in the Tricolour, the 28-year-old officer was laid to rest with full military honours at Muktidham in Khirgaon.

His funeral procession from Jhoolu Park, his family home, saw the streets lined with mourners chanting "Captain Karamjit Amar Rahe" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." Many carried placards with his image, while others waved National Flags in silent tribute. As a mark of respect, shops along Guru Govind Singh Road remained shut.

At Muktidham, an emotional moment unfolded when Army officers handed over the folded Tricolour to his mother, Neelu Bakshi. With teary eyes but unwavering pride, she raised the Sikh war cry, "Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal!" His father, Ajninder Singh, lit the funeral pyre, bidding a painful farewell to his only son.

Captain Karamjit was on the verge of marriage, with his wedding scheduled for April 5 to a fellow Army medical officer. He had returned home briefly for the wedding preparations but dutifully reported back to his post only ten days ago. His fiancée, overwhelmed with grief, arrived to pay her final respects, leaving many eyes brimming with tears.

On February 11, during a routine LoC patrol in Akhnoor, Captain Karamjit’s unit was hit by an IED blast planted by terrorists. He was immediately evacuated to a military hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His mortal remains arrived at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on February 12, where dignitaries, including Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, paid their respects. He was then taken to Sikh Regiment Centre in Ramgarh, where his comrades bid a solemn farewell.

Security Forces Tighten Grip on Terror Networks in J&K

As tensions rise along the LoC, the Indian Army and Security Forces (SFs) have ramped up counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

February 5 – Major Arms Haul in Uri

In a significant breakthrough, SFs recovered a cache of weapons from the Anganpathri forest area in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. The recovered arsenal included:

Three AK-47 rifles

11 AK magazines

292 AK rounds

One Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL)

Nine UBGL grenades

Multiple hand grenades

The weapons, concealed inside a hollow pine tree and wrapped in a blanket, are suspected to be part of a terror supply chain meant for infiltration attempts along the LoC.

February 5 – SIA Raids in Budgam - In a separate operation, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided two locations in Budgam district, linked to a terror funding probe. The premises of a car dealer and a businessman were searched for evidence of financial transactions supporting terror outfits.

February 7 – Hizbul Terrorist Nabbed After 19 Years - An absconding Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist, identified as Abdullah alias Jameel, was arrested in Kishtwar district after evading authorities for 19 years. Security officials believe he played a key role in orchestrating terror activities in the region during the early 2000s.

February 8 – Infiltration Attempt Foiled in Rajouri- Indian Army troops successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt in the Keri sector of Rajouri district. Terrorists attempting to sneak across the LoC opened fire on an Army patrol, prompting a brief but intense gunfight. While the number of terrorists could not be confirmed, officials stated that the Anti-Infiltration Grid has been strengthened to prevent further attempts.

A Pattern of Escalation: Pakistan’s Renewed Aggression Along the LoC

The February 12 ceasefire violation in Poonch, the IED blast in Akhnoor, and the foiled infiltration attempt in Rajouri signal an alarming shift in Pakistan's strategy along the LoC. Intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan may be attempting to push terrorists into Indian territory under the cover of ceasefire violations, reviving the cross-border terror model.

With the Indian Army maintaining a zero-tolerance policy, sources assert that any further aggression will be met with decisive and lethal retaliation. As tensions mount, the nation watches closely, standing firmly behind its forces.