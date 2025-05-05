Indian Army Inducts Russian Igla-S Missiles as Quick Reaction Option Amid Simmering Tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi, India - In the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians and stoked India–Pakistan tensions, the Indian Army has quietly strengthened its frontline air defences with fresh supplies of Russian-origin Igla-S Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS).

Activated by the government’s emergency procurement mandate, a ₹260-crore contract brought the latest Igla-S man-portable air-defence missiles to India’s forward formations a few weeks ago. Deployed along the western border, these shoulder-fired, infrared-seeking missiles will guard against hostile fighter jets, attack helicopters and, crucially, remote-controlled drones—an emerging threat underscored by repeated Pakistani UAV incursions since the Pahalgam massacre.

Strengthening the First Line of Reply

“Given the heightened threat environment, we needed a quick boost to our air-defence umbrella,” said a senior defence official. “Igla-S gives our troops the ability to shoot down low-flying aerial platforms before they can deliver ordnance or conduct surveillance.” With reaction times measured in seconds, these portable launchers allow infantry units and static posts to field a credible anti‐aircraft screen without calling for Air Force support—critical when every minute counts in crisis response.

The Igla-S induction dovetails with India’s own Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction Systems, now active in the Jammu sector. These layered defences—jammers, spoofers, lasers and rocket-powered VSHORADS—constitute a multi-tiered shield meant to neutralize unmanned threats at stand-off ranges up to 8 km. In late April, Army air defence crews used this combined suite to destroy a Pakistani surveillance drone, demonstrating how Igla-S and home-grown systems can operate in concert.

Bolstering Retaliatory Options Amid Ongoing Upgrades

By fielding Igla-S in forward areas, Indian commanders gain critical tactical flexibility. Rather than depending solely on fixed SAM sites or fast-jet intercepts, ground units can immediately challenge any hostile aircraft breach—deterring further provocations without escalating to a full-scale air campaign. As New Delhi has vowed a “befitting response” to Pahalgam, the presence of these missiles signals to Islamabad that any aerial salvo or drone strike can be met with instant, lethal ground‐based fire.

The Army has already floated a fast-track tender for 48 additional Igla-S launchers and 90 more missiles and is exploring laser beam-riding VSHORADS for enhanced counter-jam resilience. Older Soviet-era Iglas are being refurbished domestically, extending their service life under the Make in India initiative. Meanwhile, DRDO continues to mature longer-range directed-energy weapons capable of disabling larger UAVs and cruise missiles—further expanding India’s defensive palette.

Strategic Impact in a Volatile Theatre

In a theatre where the Line of Control remains fraught with ceasefire violations and cross-border raids, Igla-S fortifications bolster India’s deterrence posture. They reduce reaction times, free up air assets for strategic missions, and offer a visible demonstration of resolve to both domestic audiences and Pakistan’s military planners. Together with diplomatic pressures—such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing border crossings—this military modernisation underlines India’s readiness to defend its citizens and territory by all necessary means.

As New Delhi seeks justice for Pahalgam and staves off further incursions, the rapid deployment of Igla-S underscores a broader shift towards agile, layered defences—ensuring that when the sky darkens over India’s western front, it is met with a mesh of infrared-homing missiles and laser-guided counter-drone systems poised to protect and retaliate.