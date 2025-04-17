Indian Army’s ARMEX-24 Expedition Reaffirms Combat Edge in Sikkim’s High-Altitude Battlefield

Sikkim, India - The Indian Army has once again demonstrated its resolve and resilience, this time in the frigid expanse of the Plateau Sub Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in North Sikkim. Located across the Eastern Himalayas, this high-altitude theatre remains one of the toughest operational zones in the country. Patrolling this formidable terrain, Indian soldiers continue to dominate one of the highest and coldest battlefields with cutting-edge, largely indigenous technology.

This region tests not only the endurance of personnel but the mettle of the nation’s logistical backbone. Despite sub-zero temperatures, high wind chill, and limited oxygen, Indian troops maintain a sustained and vigilant presence. Their presence is backed by state-of-the-art surveillance systems, specialised clothing, and winterised weaponry, most of it sourced through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Indian Army Leading Multidimensional Roles

But soldiering here goes beyond security—Indian Army units have also emerged as key enablers of development in this remote region. Troops stationed in North Sikkim are deeply engaged in supporting local livelihoods through civic action programs, employment generation, and medical outreach. At the same time, they play a vital role in preserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and protecting native wildlife.

Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC Gajraj Corps, applauding the 18 member Red Horns Mountaineering Team for successfully scaling Mount Gorichen (6,488m), the third-highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh, as part of ARMEX 24.

Adding to its operational achievements, the Army recently concluded ARMEX-24, a high-altitude adventure expedition that underscored the organisation’s grit and versatility. Spanning from March 22 to April 14, 2025, the expedition covered 146 kilometres across unforgiving terrain. A 20-member team of highly trained soldiers volunteered for the mission, showcasing physical endurance and mental fortitude throughout the journey.

ARMEX-24 sets benchmarks Battle-readiness

The expedition commenced in the dense jungles of North Bengal and ascended gradually to snow-covered heights above 14,000 feet in Sikkim. Excluding a prior acclimatisation phase, the team pushed forward for 18 days without break—traversing steep gradients, icy winds, and narrow ridges in extreme weather conditions. These trials reflected the tactical realities troops faced during deployment in forward areas of North Sikkim.

According to senior officials, expeditions like ARMEX-24 are not mere displays of adventure but deliberate exercises in leadership development and operational readiness. “These initiatives sharpen decision-making under duress, build trust, and reinforce unit cohesion,” said an officer involved in the mission. “The terrain doesn’t allow for error. You either adapt or fall behind.”

ARMEX-24 Doubles up as a Call to Youth for Resilience

Beyond its military objective, ARMEX-24 also carries a message of inspiration for India's youth. In an era where screen time outpaces time outdoors, such feats serve as a rallying cry to reclaim the values of courage, discipline, and mental tenacity. The Indian Army views these activities as nation-building exercises that shape not only soldiers but role models.

The expedition’s success validates India’s approach to high-altitude training, rooted in realism, adaptability, and team synergy. It also sends a clear message to adversaries along the LAC: Indian troops aren’t just present—they are prepared, purposeful, and perpetually mission-ready. As the snow settles on the Himalayan slopes, the Indian flag continues to flutter defiantly in the icy wind, held up by those who’ve earned every breath at altitude.