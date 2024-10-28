Published 20:56 IST, October 28th 2024
Indian Army’s BMP-2 Sarath Joins Operation ASAN in Akhnoor Following Terrorist Strike on Convoy
Following a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, the Indian Army has launched Operation ASAN, deploying its advanced BMP-2.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The ongoing operation, led by the Army’s White Knight Corps, has already neutralized one of the three militants involved. | Image: Republic/AP/ADGPI
Advertisement
20:35 IST, October 28th 2024