Published 20:56 IST, October 28th 2024

Indian Army’s BMP-2 Sarath Joins Operation ASAN in Akhnoor Following Terrorist Strike on Convoy

Following a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, the Indian Army has launched Operation ASAN, deploying its advanced BMP-2.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Operation ASAN
The ongoing operation, led by the Army’s White Knight Corps, has already neutralized one of the three militants involved. | Image: Republic/AP/ADGPI
