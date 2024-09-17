sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:12 IST, September 17th 2024

Indian Army’s HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 Elevates High-Altitude Combat Capabilities

The Indian Army hosted the second edition of the HIM-DRONE-A-THON, a key event dedicated to advancing drone technology for high-altitude military operations.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
HIMTECH 24
The initiative aligns with the Indian Army's Year of Technology Absorption and aims to identify products for future procurement. | Image: Republic/ADGPI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
