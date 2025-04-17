Indian Army’s Recovery of ‘Ultra’ Device from Kishtwar Hideout Points to Legacy JeM Tactics and ISI Support

Kashmir, India - In a major counter-terror breakthrough in Jammu & Kashmir, security forces have uncovered a tech-heavy terrorist hideout in the forested slopes of Chhatru, Kishtwar. The most explosive recovery? A rare and once-elusive gadget called the "Ultra"—a hybrid device that fuses radio sets with mobile phones to send encrypted, short-burst messages. The hideout, linked to Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was busted following a 25-day-long operation that culminated in a deadly encounter over the weekend.

The Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces, launched the crackdown on April 9. By Saturday night, three terrorists had been gunned down—one on Friday morning and two more the next day. But it wasn’t just the kill count that turned heads. The gear left behind told its own story. Camouflaged bunkers, solar panels, dry rations, religious literature, and concealed routes were found—but it was the ‘Ultra’ that truly stood out.

What Is 'ultra'? Old Tech, Still Deadly—and Hard To Track

The Ultra isn’t your average field radio. Originally inspired by an obscure messaging system known as YSMS (Yet Another Short Message Service), Ultra merges off-the-shelf mobile phones—often Redmi or OneNote—with encrypted UHF radio waves. Messages don’t ping off mobile towers; they bounce through custom frequency hops, making interception tough and triangulation even tougher. Think of it as a walkie-talkie that texts instead of talks—and vanishes right after doing so.

The system believed to have been quietly deployed by terror handlers across the border around 2018-2021, was designed for one job: tight-lipped, anonymous coordination in harsh terrain. The Ultra sends short messages—coordinates, alerts, basic commands—to handlers or allies without ever relying on a network. Notably, this is the first such device recovered in Jammu’s Chenab Valley in years, suggesting old modules are either still in hiding—or have returned to test new waters.

Clues Suggest This Wasn’t Just Another Sleeper Cell

Officials say the hideout was more than just a shelter—it was a mini command post. Tucked deep into the Chhatru forest belt, the hideout had everything to support at least a 15-day stay: dry food, power backups via solar panels, and tactical maps. The use of an Ultra hints at an organised module, possibly laying low before executing a strike or linking up with fresh infiltrators.

One officer privy to the operation said, “This wasn't a casual hideout. The equipment, the location, the escape tunnels—all point to planning that took months. Whoever was here knew what he was doing.” The identities of the three terrorists are being verified. However, officials have not ruled out the presence—or escape—of JeM commander Saifullah, who has been active in the Chenab belt for over a year.

Night Ops, Drone Eyes, And The Chenab Riddle

The operation relied heavily on high-tech surveillance. Drones tracked heat signatures while night-vision teams on foot closed in over several days. Backed by the Indian Air Force for aerial recon, the assault teams moved with surgical precision. The Chhatru area’s rocky ridgelines, narrow trails, and dense canopy gave the terrorists cover—but not for long.

The big question now is: did these terrorists have local help? Officials are tight-lipped but admit investigations are on. The logistics of sustaining such a hideout without any community-level awareness seem unlikely. If local overground workers (OGWs) were involved, more arrests may follow.

The Ultra device, meanwhile, is now in the hands of forensic and signals intelligence teams. Any data extracted could unlock patterns from older encounters—and help track others possibly still in hiding.

This isn’t the first time India has seen the Ultra. But this time, its appearance might be the last gasp of a retired tactic—or a sign of old doctrines returning in smarter wrappers. Either way, for the security forces on the ground, it’s a win. For the JeM playbook, it’s a page that’s just been torn out.