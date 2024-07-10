sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:00 IST, July 10th 2024

Indian Defence Dialogue at Amity University Highlights Technology-Driven Warfighting

Amity University Uttar Pradesh and Bharat Forge Ltd. co-hosted the Indian Defence Dialogue focusing on “Defence Technology & Integration".

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amity MoU with Bharat Forge
This significant event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities, aimed at strengthening industry-academia partnerships. | Image: Amity University
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:14 IST, July 10th 2024