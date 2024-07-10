Published 19:00 IST, July 10th 2024
Indian Defence Dialogue at Amity University Highlights Technology-Driven Warfighting
Amity University Uttar Pradesh and Bharat Forge Ltd. co-hosted the Indian Defence Dialogue focusing on “Defence Technology & Integration".
Defence
4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
This significant event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities, aimed at strengthening industry-academia partnerships. | Image: Amity University
