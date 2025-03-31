Indian Navy, US Marines to Conduct Realistic HADR Exercise Tiger Triumph in Eastern Seaboard Drill

India will deploy INS Jalashwa, INS Gharial, INS Mumbai, INS Shakti, along with IAF C-130s and Mi-17 helicopters, and Army units. | Image: Indian Navy

New Delhi, India - India and the United States are gearing up for the fourth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph, a high-stakes tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drill, scheduled to take place on the Eastern Seaboard from April 1 to April 13, 2025. The exercise, aimed at fine-tuning joint disaster response efforts, will see both nations’ militaries operate as a single force, testing their ability to work together during large-scale humanitarian crises.

The drill will be conducted in two phases—a Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam from April 1 to April 7, followed by a Sea Phase off Kakinada from April 8 to April 13. The exercise will simulate a real-world disaster scenario, requiring forces to coordinate large-scale relief operations, manage logistics under pressure, and execute search and rescue missions in a high-intensity environment.

Boots on the Ground, Warships at Sea

The Indian Navy is fielding an impressive lineup of assets, including INS Jalashwa, INS Gharial, INS Mumbai, and INS Shakti, with integral helicopters and landing craft. The Indian Army’s 91 Infantry Brigade and 12 Mechanized Infantry Battalion will be on the ground, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) is deploying C-130 aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters. Adding a crucial medical component, the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will work on emergency response scenarios.

USS Comstock and USS Ralph Johnson in Vizag. | Indian Navy

The US military contingent is equally formidable, featuring USS Comstock and USS Ralph Johnson, with US Marine Division troops embarked. Both sides will operate in tandem, exchanging tactics, strategies, and best practices in crisis response.

From Planning Rooms to the Battlefield—The Action Plan

The Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam will focus on joint training, expert exchanges, and interoperability drills, with a flag parade and media interaction on INS Jalashwa marking the formal kick-off. Personnel will participate in training sessions, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports events, setting the stage for the demanding Sea Phase.

Exercise Tiger Triumph. | Indian Navy

Once the forces move to sea, it’s game time. The Sea Phase off Kakinada will see both sides put their training to the test with maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations. The Indian Army and US Marines will establish a Joint Command and Control Center at the Kakinada Naval Enclave, managing real-time disaster response operations. Meanwhile, the IAF’s RAMT and the US Navy medical team will set up a field medical camp, providing simulated relief to affected populations.

Strengthening the Indo-US Defense Equation

As the drill wraps up with a closing ceremony aboard USS Comstock in Visakhapatnam on April 13, the key takeaway will be clear—India and the US are stepping up their disaster response game.

Exercise Tiger Triumph is more than just a drill. It’s a blueprint for how two of the world’s largest militaries can come together in times of crisis. In a region vulnerable to cyclones, tsunamis, and geopolitical instability, the ability to execute a coordinated, large-scale relief operation could mean the difference between chaos and order, disaster and recovery.