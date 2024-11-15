Published 13:58 IST, November 15th 2024
India’s Highest Airfield at Mudh-Nyoma Nears Completion Under Indian Army’s Project Himank
India's Project Himank has reached a milestone with the near-completion of Mudh-Nyoma airfield in Ladakh, the country's highest aviation facility at 13,700 ft.
- Defence
- 3 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Mudh-Nyoma airfield adds to India’s robust defence infrastructure amid ongoing strategic developments with China, including recent disengagement agreements in Eastern Ladakh. | Image: ADGPI
