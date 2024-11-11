OPINION
Published 20:19 IST, November 11th 2024
Indigenisation on the Waves: How the Indian Navy is Building a Self-Reliant Future
The Indian Navy has embarked on a path of indigenisation, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen its maritime security capabilities.
- Defence
- 8 min read
Manan Bhatt (Retd)
Over the decades, India has made strides in producing sophisticated warships, submarines, and missile systems. | Image: INS Vikrant
