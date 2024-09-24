Published 15:58 IST, September 24th 2024
Indo-Oman Military Exercise AL-NAJAH V 2024 in Full Swing With Focus on Modern Combat Techniques
The Indo-Oman joint military exercise, AL-NAJAH V 2024, is taking place at the Rabkoot Training Area, Oman, from September 13 to 26, 2024.
- Defence
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The AL-NAJAH series of exercises is a key element in the deepening of defence ties between India and Oman. | Image: Republic/ADGPI
