Indian Navy's INS Tarkash Seizes 2,500 Kg of Narcotics in High Seas Drug Bust Operation

The seizure highlights the growing menace of maritime crime in the Indian Ocean, where drug smuggling often funds organized crime and terrorism. | Image: Indian Navy

Mumbai, India - A massive drug haul in the Western Indian Ocean has once again put the Indian Navy in the spotlight. INS Tarkash, a frontline frigate operating under the Western Naval Command, intercepted and seized over 2,500 kg of narcotics, striking a major blow to smuggling networks operating in the region. The seizure, part of a coordinated operation involving aerial surveillance and special forces, highlights India’s growing role in maritime security.

INS Tarkash has been deployed in the region since January 2025 under Maritime Security Operations, supporting Combined Task Force (CTF) 150—an international coalition based in Bahrain under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). The ship has been actively involved in Operation Anzac Tiger, a multi-nation mission targeting illegal maritime activities, including drug trafficking.

Chasing Shadows in the Indian Ocean

March 31 started like any other patrol until an Indian Navy P-8I surveillance aircraft picked up movement from multiple suspicious vessels. Intelligence suggested they were carrying illicit cargo. Tarkash wasted no time, adjusting course to intercept. One by one, the ship interrogated vessels in the vicinity, zeroing in on a dhow that attempted to avoid detection.

As the suspect vessel moved erratically, the warship launched its helicopter for aerial surveillance, keeping a close eye on every move. Once Tarkash was in position, a specialist boarding team, including Marine Commandos, stormed the dhow. A deep search followed, revealing carefully concealed sealed packets—2,386 kg of hashish and 121 kg of heroin.

A Blow to the Black Market

The sheer volume of the seizures underscores the scale of illicit drug trafficking in the region. With street values running into millions of dollars, these shipments often fuel organized crime and terrorism. The dhow’s crew was taken into custody for questioning, as investigators worked to trace the larger network behind the operation.

This isn’t just about drugs—it’s about security. The Indian Ocean has become a hotbed for illicit maritime activity, from arms smuggling to human trafficking. With growing threats from state and non-state actors, the Indian Navy’s role in securing sea lanes has never been more critical.

The success of this operation reinforces India’s commitment to tackling crime beyond its shores. As INS Tarkash continues patrolling under CTF-150, it’s clear that drug smugglers are running out of places to hide.