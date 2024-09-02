Published 17:57 IST, September 2nd 2024
Inside the Cockpits of IAF's Top 4 Fighter Jets and their Prowess on the Battlefield
The Indian Air Force (IAF) boasts a formidable fleet of fighter jets, with four aircraft standing out as the backbone of its air dominance.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Learn about their advanced technologies, combat capabilities, and roles in maintaining India's air dominance. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:57 IST, September 2nd 2024