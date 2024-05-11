Intense Firefight Erupts Between Indian Security Forces and Terrorists in Poonch's Sanai Top

Advertisement

Poonch: Indian Security forces are engaged in a tense firefight with terrorists in the rugged terrain of Poonch’s Sanai Top area, Kashmir. As per preliminary sources, the first rounds were fired by the terrorists at around 11 AM. It is believed that the same group of terrorists which ambushed the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Shashithar on May 4 is engaged in the firefight against the joint security forces including the 37th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.

Credit- OsintTV

The Indian security apparatus recently released photos identifying the terrorists as members of various outfits, including the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), heightening concerns over the nexus of terror operating in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. Among the identified terrorists are Illiyas Fauji alias Fauji, a former Pakistan SSG commando, Abu Hamza, a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, and Hadoon/Hadun, affiliated with the PAFF.

LeT commander Sajid Jutt’s group behind the attack

The confrontation comes on the heels of a brazen attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Shashithar on May 4, where Pakistan-based terrorists targeted the convoy's rear vehicle, resulting in injuries to five IAF personnel. Despite swift retaliation by the troops from 37 RR, the assailants managed to evade capture, prompting intensified combing operations in the surrounding forest areas.

The location where IAF convoy came under fire from the terrorists on May 4, 2024.

In a bid to expedite the apprehension of the suspects, security forces have released images and sketches of the suspected terrorists and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for any information leading to their arrest. Furthermore, intelligence sources have revealed that the group may have undergone training under the tutelage of Lashkar-e-Taiba's Habibullah Malik, alias Sajid Jutt, highlighting the cross-border links fueling terrorism in the region. Sajid Jutt originally belongs to Kasur district in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Jutt for conspiring to unleash terrorist attacks in Kashmir, earlier this year.

Insights into the active terror nexus

Combing operations were launched in the forest area in Sanai Top’s vicinity after the ambush on May 4 and included helicopter surveillance but, the terrorists behind the attack remained untraced. However, the ongoing exchange of fire has resulted in a joint operation between 37 RR, Jammu & Kashmir Police SOG, and CRPF. The Rajouri-Poonch belt has been on high alert since the attack on May 4.

IAF truck after the ambush on May 4.

As per official sources, security agencies suspect the use of metal-piercing bullets fired from U.S.-made M4 carbine rifles. The group of terrorists behind the recent attacks is believed to have snuck into the Rajouri-Poonch area through the Samba-Kathua belt. In addition to releasing the images of the suspected terrorists, the security forces also released 2 sketches and announced a ₹20 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two terrorists. Furthermore, intelligence sources stated a group of 12-18 heavily armed and highly trained terrorists operating in three to four groups were functional in the region, who are also experts in setting up ambushes.