sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 15:44 IST, August 10th 2024

ITBP Jawans, Including Women, Brave the Night in High-Risk Patrols Along the LAC

At the Kibithu border in Arunachal Pradesh, ITBP personnel, including both male and female jawans, conduct rigorous night patrols to ensure border security.

Reported by: Kishalay Mukherjee
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ITBP
Established post-1962 Sino-Indian War, initially tasked with intelligence gathering, guerrilla warfare | Image: ITBP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:44 IST, August 10th 2024