Joint Operation by India and Pakistan Rescues 12 Mariners in Arabian Sea

ICG rescues 12 crew from MSV Al Piranpir in the Arabian Sea with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency's aid, showcasing regional cooperation in maritime emergencies. | Image: MInistry of Defence

New Delhi, India – In an exemplary display of maritime cooperation and operational efficiency, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 12 crew members from the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir in the North Arabian Sea on December 4. This mission, conducted in close collaboration with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), highlighted the seamless communication between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of both nations.

The incident occurred when the mechanized sailing vessel, bound from Porbandar to Bandar Abbas, Iran, succumbed to rough seas and flooding, ultimately sinking during the morning hours. The crew managed to abandon the ship and take refuge on a dinghy.

Swift Response by the Indian Coast Guard

The distress call, received by MRCC Mumbai, prompted an immediate response. The ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar activated search and rescue operations, diverting ICGS Sarthak, a state-of-the-art offshore patrol vessel, to the probable location. Simultaneously, MRCC Pakistan was contacted to alert nearby mariners, with PMSA promptly deploying an aircraft to assist in the search.

ICGS Sarthak, already on forward area patrol, accelerated to the location, 270 km west of Dwarka, situated within Pakistan’s Search and Rescue (SAR) region. The search operation, conducted in coordination with PMSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory, culminated in the rescue of the 12 stranded crew members.

A Testament to Regional Cooperation

The Coast Guard emphasized the collaborative nature of this mission in a statement:

"The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24; however, the crew had abandoned ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between ICG and Pak MSA, with both nations' MRCCs maintaining coordination throughout the operation."

The rescued crew members were provided immediate medical assistance onboard ICGS Sarthak. Reports confirm that all are in good health and are now en route to Porbandar Harbour, Gujarat.

Demonstrating Operational Excellence

This daring mission underscores the ICG's capabilities in handling maritime emergencies and its steadfast commitment to protecting lives at sea. The coordination between Indian and Pakistani authorities also highlights the critical importance of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian crises.

The Indian Coast Guard continues to set benchmarks in maritime safety, showcasing its readiness and proficiency in addressing emergencies across the region. This rescue operation not only saved lives but also demonstrated the vital role that collaborative efforts play in ensuring safety in the shared maritime domain.