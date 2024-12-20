Mazagon Dock Empowers Indian Navy with Stealth Frigate INS Nilgiri and Destroyer INS Surat

Mumbai, India - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) announced the successful delivery of two state-of-the-art warships to the Indian Navy—INS Nilgiri, the first stealth frigate of Project 17A, and INS Surat, the fourth stealth destroyer of Project 15B. The milestone event highlights India’s growing self-reliance in naval shipbuilding under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The ceremonial handover took place at MDL, with the Acceptance Document signed by MDL Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjeev Singhal, and Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, CSO (Tech), in the presence of MDL directors, Navy officers, and project teams. Captains Sandeep Shorey and Nitin Kapoor, commanding officers of INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, respectively, were also present.

INS Nilgiri: A Technological Marvel of Project 17A

INS Nilgiri, the First of Class (FoC) ship under Project 17A, epitomizes advanced naval engineering and indigenous capability. Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau in New Delhi, the stealth frigate features:

Enhanced Stealth Technology: A radar-transparent hull and stealth-shaped fittings for reduced detectability.

All-Round Combat Capability: Equipped to counter submarines, surface warships, missiles, and fighter aircraft.

Independent Operations: Capable of operating autonomously or serving as the flagship of a naval task force.

The ship also incorporates cutting-edge technology for survivability, manoeuvrability, and seakeeping. With a high indigenous content, INS Nilgiri is a testament to India's progress in self-reliant warship design and manufacturing.

INS Surat: A Powerhouse of Maritime Warfare

INS Surat, the fourth destroyer under Project 15B, is a versatile warship designed for multi-dimensional maritime warfare. Notable features include:

Advanced Weapon Systems: Armed with supersonic BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles.

Undersea Warfare Capabilities: Equipped with Humsa NG sonar, heavyweight torpedo tube launchers, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) rocket launchers.

Operational Superiority: Capable of functioning independently or as a flagship in naval task forces.

INS Surat boasts 72% Indigenous content, significantly higher than its predecessors under the P15A (59%) and P15 (42%) classes, reaffirming India's push for defense self-reliance.