Published 18:30 IST, November 7th 2024
No Roadblocks in India-China Disengagement, Patrolling Restored in Depsang and Demchok
The Indian Army has confirmed that disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok regions has been successfully completed, with no issues encountered.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, reaffirmed that the disengagement process is progressing as planned. | Image: Republic/ADGPI/AP
