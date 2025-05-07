New Delhi, India – Operation Sindoor has blown the lid off Pakistan’s biggest lie — that The Resistance Front (TRF) is a homegrown insurgent group. It isn’t. TRF is nothing but a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy, engineered to obscure the terror group’s direct role in the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, 2025, where 26 Indian nationals and one Nepali tourist were executed in cold blood. Indian forces hit back hard in the early hours of May 7, 2025, with surgical strikes deep inside Pakistan and PoJK, taking out nine terror hubs that fed the TRF-Lashkar nexus.

Indian intelligence confirmed that TRF’s handlers were in direct communication with LeT’s command centres in Muzaffarabad and Karachi throughout the Pahalgam attack, exposing Pakistan’s shameless attempt to whitewash LeT’s role by pushing TRF to retract its initial claim of responsibility. The evidence trail — intercepted calls, satellite images, and recovered devices — directly implicates senior LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri, operating under the alias Khalid, in orchestrating the attack to project TRF as a Kashmiri resistance group.

Muridke to Muzaffarabad: Lashkar’s Command Chain Crumbles Under Fire

In the early hours of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched a calculated, multi-branch strike operation, targeting key Lashkar and Jaish facilities across Pakistan and PoJK.

Muridke: The epicenter of LeT’s operations — leveled.

Bahawalpur: Jaish headquarters — obliterated.

Muzaffarabad: Two TRF command centres — shredded.

Kotli and Gulpur: TRF’s infiltration nodes — wiped off the map.

Sialkot: Terrorist training camp less than 10 km from the border — incinerated.

Col. Sophia Qureshi, in a no-nonsense briefing at 10 AM IST, laid it out bare. TRF’s so-called independence is a myth. This operation exposed their direct chain of command — from Karachi safe houses to Muridke’s training camps.

TRF’s Kashmiriyat Facade Crushed, Pakistan’s ISI Caught Red-Handed

In the days leading up to the Pahalgam massacre, Indian agencies tracked TRF operatives receiving logistical support from ISI handlers in Karachi, linking them to LeT’s core leadership in Muridke. TRF’s initial statement claiming the attack was traced to a Muzaffarabad IP address, further cemented LeT’s control over the group.

Yet, under pressure from Pakistan’s military establishment, TRF retracted its claim, a classic ISI manoeuvre to shield its proxies from global backlash. Indian intelligence laid it out for the world — TRF was a Lashkar construct, designed to masquerade as a local resistance group while carrying out Islamabad’s dirty work.

TRF’s Role in Pahalgam Massacre: Executed by LeT, Marketed by ISI

The Pahalgam attack was not just a random terror strike — it was a targeted massacre of Hindu tourists, orchestrated to stoke communal tensions. Indian agencies have traced the operation to a LeT cell in Karachi, where TRF operatives were directed to carry out the attack under the guise of retaliating against India’s new domicile policy.

But the plan fell apart when TRF’s messaging, initially released via a Telegram channel operated out of Muzaffarabad, was retracted within hours under ISI pressure. The attackers — Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah (alias Hashim Musa), and Abu Talha (alias Ali Bhai) — are now confirmed LeT operatives. Two of them were trained at Muridke, as per NIA’s investigation.

The Global Narrative: TRF’s Facade Crumbles, Pakistan’s Isolation Grows

Operation Sindoor has not only dismantled TRF’s operational base but also exposed its fraud as a legitimate Kashmiri insurgent group. By laying bare its ties to LeT, India has forced the world to confront a hard truth — Pakistan’s terror proxies are state-backed instruments of war, not resistance fighters.

As Pakistan scrambles to contain the fallout, India plans to press the UNSC for targeted sanctions against TRF leaders, citing clear evidence of LeT’s control over its operations. With the UNSC scheduled to reconvene next week, the spotlight will remain fixed on Pakistan’s crumbling narrative — a mask that has slipped, revealing the terror state beneath.