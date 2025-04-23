Pahalgam Attack: As Pakistani Terrorists Butcher Tourists In Kashmir, Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Support

Ankara, Türkiye - On a day when at least 26 people were butchered in a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam—one of South Kashmir’s most iconic tourist retreats— Pakistan ’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stood side by side with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, thanking him for his “unwavering support” on the Kashmir issue. The irony was not lost on observers in Delhi: As Pakistani-backed terror proxies turned a valley of peace into a killing field, Pakistan’s top leader sought global sympathy for the very region his state-sponsored actors continue to destabilize.

The deadly attack in Anantnag district came hours before Shehbaz addressed a joint press conference in Ankara on April 22. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy operating with ISI’s backing, claimed responsibility for the massacre on social media—a claim yet to be independently verified, but one that fits a pattern India knows too well. Shehbaz, meanwhile, chose the same moment to wax eloquent about Kashmir’s future while praising Türkiye’s consistent alignment with Pakistan’s stand.

India Reels from Terror Carnage; Sharif and Erdogan Indulge in Diplomatic Theatre

The attack saw civilians gunned down in cold blood in a region recently regaining its tourism mojo. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to pay respects to the victims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi visit and returned to Delhi by Wednesday morning. The timing of the Ankara presser raised more than eyebrows—it sparked outrage.

In a report by Pakistan’s Express Tribune, Shehbaz not only hailed Türkiye’s position on Kashmir but also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, citing the deaths of 50,000 innocents. However Shehbaz Sharif failed to mention a word on how Pakistan terrorists spilled blood of innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Substantial proof has now emerged which establishes how LeT terrorists used Pakistan military grade weapons to fire indiscriminately on civilians and carried out the beastly act which has shamed humanity. Sharif's handshake with Erdogan also failed to hide how neck-deep Pakistan is involved in terrorism.

Türkiye's Kashmir Playbook: Scripted In Rawalpindi, Staged in Ankara

Türkiye’s loudhailer diplomacy on Kashmir follows a well-worn path. At the UN General Assembly from 2019 to 2023, Erdogan routinely invoked Kashmir, even likening it to Palestine. In 2020, while addressing Pakistan’s Parliament, he painted Kashmir as a mirror of Turkish history—equating his country’s past with Pakistan’s proxy war present. Türkiye’s foreign ministry has backed every OIC move against India on Kashmir and pushed the narrative of “Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir” on international platforms.

But there’s a twist. Türkiye has recently toned down its Kashmir focus at global forums, notably skipping the topic at the 2024 UNGA. Analysts believe this is Ankara hedging its bets, hoping to secure a spot in the BRICS club—where India’s nod carries weight.

The Moral Contradiction: Erdogan Preaches Rights Abroad, Silences Dissent at Home

Erdogan’s moral compass on Kashmir is questioned not just in Delhi but across capitals. While preaching human rights for Kashmiris, Ankara has drawn global flak for its treatment of Kurds, suppression of press freedoms, and political purges. The hypocrisy stings harder when Erdogan whitewashes Pakistan’s export of terrorism while positioning himself as a champion of peace.

India has repeatedly highlighted that Türkiye’s selective activism ignores the core problem—state-sponsored terrorism. TRF believed to be a tactical rebranding of Lashkar-e-Taiba under ISI’s command, has carried out multiple attacks in Kashmir, including targeting non-local workers and civilians. Yet, none of that is mentioned in Ankara’s selective outrage machine.

Strategic Fog: As Türkiye Eyes BRICS, Kashmir Rhetoric Risks Burning India Bridge

Türkiye’s bid for BRICS membership could force a recalibration in its foreign policy postures. India’s role as a key BRICS player means Erdogan must walk a finer line. His silence on Kashmir at the last UNGA suggests some awareness of this strategic reality. But if Shehbaz’s praise in Ankara is anything to go by, Türkiye is still playing to Pakistan’s gallery when the occasion suits.

The alleged perpetrators of Pahalgam Massacre.

As of now, Türkiye’s Kashmir stance remains Pakistan-aligned, if not fully Rawalpindi-scripted. Whether this continues or shifts depends on how serious Erdogan is about balancing strategic ambitions with ideological loyalties.

The juxtaposition couldn’t be starker. On the ground, innocent lives are snuffed out by terrorists with cross-border signatures. In diplomatic halls, those very orchestrators are cloaked as victims. For New Delhi, the road ahead lies in exposing this duplicity—by calling out not just the gunman, but the geopolitical enablers who hand him the script.