Too Old to Fly? IAF Jaguar Crash Claims Life of Flt Lt Siddharth Yadav, Sparks Fresh Concerns on Aging Fleet

Attempts to upgrade them with Honeywell F125IN engines have stalled, leaving pilots to risk their lives flying obsolete aircraft. | Image: Indian Air Force

Jamnagar, India - A two-seater Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jamnagar Airfield during a night mission, claiming the life of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav. His co-pilot managed to eject safely and is receiving treatment at a military hospital. The crash, which occurred around 9:30 PM in Suvarda village on April 2, 2025, 12 km from Jamnagar city, was caused by a technical malfunction mid-flight.

According to the IAF’s official statement, both pilots ejected after detecting the failure, ensuring the jet crashed in an open field instead of populated areas. However, despite the ejection, Flight Lieutenant Yadav succumbed to his injuries. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the statement read.

Local villagers who witnessed the crash said the aircraft exploded on impact, scattering debris across the area. Emergency teams and military personnel rushed to the site, but by then, the damage was done.

Jaguar: An Outdated Workhorse on its Last Legs?

The crash raises serious questions about why the IAF still flies the Jaguar—a fighter that first entered service in the late 1970s. Designed for deep-strike missions, it once served as a formidable warplane. But four decades later, it has become more of a liability than an asset.

The primary issue is its outdated Rolls-Royce Adour Mk811 engines, which are critically underpowered. In high-altitude conditions like Leh and Ladakh, Jaguars struggle to take off with full payloads, severely limiting their combat effectiveness. Multiple attempts to upgrade the fleet with new Honeywell F125IN engines have been stalled by budget constraints and bureaucratic delays.

Adding to the problem is the sheer difficulty of maintaining these ageing jets. Spare parts are scarce, forcing the IAF to rely on HAL and international suppliers, which drives up costs. Meanwhile, adversaries like China and Pakistan are inducting advanced fighters like the J-20 and JF-17 Block III, making Jaguars even more outdated.

A Promising Life Cut Short

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, 28, was a fourth-generation serviceman. His great-grandfather served in the Bengal Engineers under British rule, his grandfather was in the paramilitary forces, and his father was an IAF officer before joining LIC. Siddharth followed in their footsteps, clearing the NDA exam in 2016 and undergoing three years of intense training before becoming a fighter pilot.

Just ten days before the crash, he had gotten engaged, with his wedding set for November 2. He returned to duty on March 31 after spending time with his family in Rewari, Haryana. The tragic news has shattered his hometown, where he was regarded as a rising star. His family, still processing his engagement, is now forced to plan his funeral.

Too Many Crashes, Not Enough Fighters

This is the second Jaguar crash in less than a month. On March 7, another Jaguar went down near Ambala during a routine sortie. The pilot ejected safely, but the incident highlighted yet again the risks of flying these ageing aircraft.

The IAF is already struggling with a severe shortage of fighter squadrons—down to around 30 against the sanctioned 42. With delays in acquiring the HAL Tejas Mk2, Rafale, and MRFA (Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft), the force has been left with no choice but to extend the life of outdated jets. But at what cost?

Every Jaguar crash puts another pilot’s life at risk. Every inquiry only confirms what is already known—that these jets are long past their expiry date. Every funeral of a young officer like Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav is a painful reminder that India cannot afford to keep flying relics from the past.