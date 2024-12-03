With Over 40 Aircraft, 15 Ships, Indian Navy to Highlight Maritime Dominance on Navy Day

Puri, India - The Indian Navy is all set to present a grand operational demonstration at Puri's Blue Flag Beach on December 4, 2024, in celebration of Navy Day. This event, marking the anniversary of Operation Trident—one of the most significant naval offensives in the 1971 Indo-Pak War—will be graced by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as the Chief Guest. Hosted by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, the demonstration will highlight the Navy's state-of-the-art capabilities and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

The showcase will bring together the formidable forces of the Indian Army’s Mechanised Infantry and the Indian Navy’s maritime warriors, demonstrating the seamless coordination and synergy between the two services. This joint amphibious operational demonstration will underscore the importance of combined force integration in modern warfare, particularly in littoral zones, where land and sea operations intersect.

Understanding Amphibious Operations

Amphibious operations are complex military endeavours that involve the transportation of a landing force from naval ships to a hostile shore, to secure a foothold on the land to carry out strategic missions. These operations, often conducted in coastal regions, require exceptional unity of effort and operational coherence, integrating land, sea, and air forces into a single combat unit. The key phases of such operations—planning, embarkation, rehearsal, movement, and assault—will be showcased during the demonstration.

The Puri event will feature over 15 ships, submarines, and more than 40 aircraft, including advanced platforms like MiG-29K and Hawk fighter jets. The demonstration will also include riveting combat exercises by Marine Commandos (MARCOS), as well as live demonstrations of submarine operations, amphibious landings, and rocket fire from warships. These will offer a firsthand look at the Indian Navy’s cutting-edge technologies and their ability to carry out rapid and precise operations in hostile environments.

Admiral Tripathi’s Statement on Pakistan’s Naval Expansion

As part of the lead-up to Navy Day, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi addressed concerns regarding regional maritime security, particularly focusing on the growing strength of Pakistan’s naval forces. He highlighted the surprising expansion of the Pakistan Navy, which is targeting a 50-ship fleet with significant support from China. According to Admiral Tripathi, the comprehensive Chinese backing, including the construction of eight Hangor-class submarines—an export variant of the Type 039A/041 Yuan-class AIP submarines—marks a troubling shift in the regional security landscape.

A submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command. Credit- Chinamil

In 2015, Pakistan signed a $5 billion deal with China to procure these advanced submarines, with the first vessel being launched in April 2024. This growing naval partnership between China and Pakistan is seen as a direct challenge to India’s maritime dominance in the region, underscoring the need for India to bolster its own naval capabilities in the face of emerging threats.

In addition to the military manoeuvres, the event will feature a Beating Retreat Ceremony by the Eastern Naval Command Band in the evening, followed by a precision drill and a spectacular drone and laser show. These cultural performances will add a ceremonial flair to the event, honouring the Navy's rich traditions and history.