Indian Army Enhances Technological Capabilities, Proves AI Prowess In Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: A senior Indian Army officer on Monday said the force has already begun integrating AI into its core functions, and its effectiveness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

In a briefing, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Lt Gen Rajeev Kumar Sahni said: "We are successfully utilizing AI under the Joint Communication Architecture."

He emphasized the effective use of AI in Operation Sindoor, demonstrating the Army's increasing technological capabilities.

To strengthen its future warfare capabilities, the Army identified 16 technological clusters in June this year. "We are enhancing our readiness for future warfare through these clusters," Lt Gen Sahni stated. He said that, the Army has developed a joint air defense system at the tri-services level and in-house electronic intelligence coalition systems. The Army-AI Control Center is up and running.

Describing the role of AI during Operation Sindoor, he said that 23 in-house applications using multi-sensor and multi-data AI models were deployed concurrently. "We successfully used our in-house AI models. In partnership with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), we have developed "Anuman 2.0" a real-time weather forecast. This made it possible to forecast the weather with precision within a 200-kilometer radius along the border. The Army is also working with IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences to develop its own military climatology system for strategic planning and operations," he said.