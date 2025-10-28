Indian Army Signs Contract To Procure First Indigenously Designed, Manufactured Software Defined Radios

New Delhi: The Indian Army has signed a contract for the procurement of its first indigenously designed and manufactured Software Defined Radios (SDR), developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Equipped with high data rates and Mobile Ad hoc Network (MANET) capabilities, these advanced SDRs will significantly enhance secure, real-time communication and strengthen the Army's operational readiness in information-intensive, network-centric battlefields.

Equipped with high data rates and Mobile Ad hoc Network (MANET) capabilities, these advanced SDRs will significantly enhance secure, real-time communication and strengthen the Army's operational readiness in information-intensive, network-centric battlefields.” Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Tri-Services, had earlier released Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) standard 1.0 to enable interoperability in Military Communication, during the National workshop organised on October 6 at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi. IRSA is a comprehensive software specification for Software Defined Radios (SDRs), defining standardised interfaces, APIs, execution environments, and mechanisms for waveform portability.

IRSA is designed to ensure waveform portability, SDR Interoperability, Certification and Conformance. The launch of IRSA represents a defining step in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence communication technologies, embodying the vision of building indigenous, interoperable, and future-ready SDR solutions, designed in India, for India and ready for the world.

The specification is designed to evolve with operational requirements. It also lays the foundation for integrating future technologies. The workshop covered the journey of IRSA, its technical overview, ecosystem roles and future directions. It also provided a platform for industry, academia and the tri-services to discuss collaboration opportunities, pilot projects and adoption pathways.

The event brought together representatives from the Indian Armed Forces, the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry, academia, and research institutions, highlighting a comprehensive, collaborative approach to developing indigenous communication technologies.

Samir V Kamat, Secretary, DD R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, was the Chief Guest of the event. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and Rajat Moona, Director IIT Gandhinagar, were the Guests of Honour. The National workshop was organised under the guidance of BK Das, DG (ECS).

The IRSA initiative traces its origin to 2021, when the critical role of SDRs in modern military communication was highlighted and the need for a national software standard was felt. A core technical team led by DRDO initiated work in 2022, engaging with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Services to capture operational and user requirements.