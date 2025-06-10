Indian Army To Get Rs 30,000 Crore Air Defence Boost With Indigenous QRSAM System: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Indian Army is set to receive a major boost to its air defence capabilities with the proposed acquisition of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system. The Defence Ministry is expected to clear the proposal for buying three regiments of the QRSAM system, valued at around Rs 30,000 crore. The central government's move is set to strengthen India's defence after the successful deployment of Indian air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistani aircraft, missiles, and drones were completely thwarted.

According to defence experts, the QRSAM system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a highly mobile missile system capable of searching and tracking targets on the move and firing at short halts. The system is designed to complement existing air defence systems, with a range of around 30 km, like MRSAM and Akash in short to medium ranges. The system's performance has been extensively evaluated under both day and night operational scenarios during trials, showing its effectiveness in various environments.

The proposed deployment of the QRSAM system along the western and northern borders will majorly enhance the Indian Army's air defence capabilities. Furthermore, the new air defence system will provide a strong defence mechanism against aerial threats, including enemy aircraft and missiles. The QRSAM system's advanced features, including its ability to search and track targets on the move, will enable the Indian Army to respond quickly and effectively to emerging threats.

As per reports, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is scheduled to meet in the fourth week of June to discuss and approve the proposal for the QRSAM system. Following approval, the Indian Army will receive the system, which will further strengthen its air defence capabilities. The DAC meeting is expected to be a crucial step in the acquisition process, and the proposed procurement is seen as a major leap in the Indian Army's efforts to modernise its air defence systems.

Notably, the Indian Army's air defence capabilities have been put to the test during recent conflicts, including the four-day conflict with Pakistan, where Chinese weaponry was used. During this conflict, the Indian Army's air defence units successfully destroyed a majority of the drones using L-70 and Zu-23 air defence guns, while the Akash and MRSAM systems played a crucial role in defending against aerial threats. The Indian Air Force's Spyder and Sudarshan S-400 air defence systems also contributed to the successful defence against enemy aircraft and missiles.